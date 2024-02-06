On Her Mark: Hilary Knight on taking women's hockey to new heights

Jan 3, 2024; Lowell, MA, USA; Boston forward Hilary Knight (21) during player introductions before a PWHL ice hockey game against Minnesota at Tsongas Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Hilary Knight is no stranger to success.

Knight is a four-time Olympian, a nine-time International Ice Hockey Federation World Champion, the leading goal scorer in women's hockey and the captain of Boston's new PWHL (Professional Women's Hockey League) team.

She's a role model on and off the ice to both her teammates and young athletes everywhere.

Knight joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and much more:

The new PWHL -- what makes it unique and essential for the growth of the game

Hilary's pure passion for the sport, even when stakes are high on the most elite stages

U.S. vs. Canada rivalry and playing alongside her PWHL opponents

How she developed her leadership

Blazing trails for future generations: don't look back, run forward

