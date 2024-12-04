Celtics-Pistons recap: Brown, Porzingis star in C's win

What to Know Boston improved to 18-4 with its 130-120 victory.

The Celtics have won 11 straight games vs. the Pistons.

Jaylen Brown (28 points) and Kristaps Porzingis (26 points) led the way with Jayson Tatum (knee) out.

Next up: Celtics will host the Bucks on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Boston Celtics overcame the absence of Jayson Tatum (knee) with an impressive win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

All five C's starters scored in double figures in the 130-120 victory. Jaylen Brown (28 points), Kristaps Porzingis (26 points), and Sam Hauser (20 points) stepped up in starring roles, and their efforts were needed against a gritty Pistons team that shot 20-for-39 (51.3 percent) from 3-point range.

The Celtics will look to earn their third straight win when they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

