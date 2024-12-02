Rank the best '20 Under 25′ athletes in Boston sports entering 2025

As 2024 comes to an end, it's time to look ahead to the future.

NBC Sports Boston's "20 Under 25" athletes in Boston survey is back for another year, as we give you the chance to rate the future stars of Boston sports.

Who do you view as the best male athletes in Boston under age 25? Is dynamic New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye the clear top choice, or does his teammate, cornerback Christian Gonzalez, deserve consideration?

Where do the Boston Red Sox slugger Triston Casas, super utility man Ceddanne Rafaela and the team's wave of elite prospects rank on the list? What about raw but promising Boston Celtics wing Jordan Walsh or talented Boston Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei?

We want to hear from you. We’ve compiled the top candidates under age 25 from four Boston-based professional franchises -- the Celtics, Patriots, Red Sox and Bruins -- and want your perspective.

Using the form below, you can evaluate each of the candidates “video game” style, giving each athlete a player “rating” that reflects their maximum potential in the coming years.

Voting will be open through Dec. 16, at which point we'll tally up each candidate's rating to reveal the top "20 Under 25" athletes in Boston.