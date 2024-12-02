Celtics-Heat recap: Short-handed C's bounce back with blowout win

What to Know The Celtics (17-4) led by as many as 27 points in the 108-89 win.

Jaylen Brown dropped a game-high 29 points.

Luke Kornet tied a career-high with six blocks.

Payton Pritchard notched his fourth straight game with 20+ points off the bench.

Boston's 89 points allowed is a season-low.

Next: The C's host Pistons on Wednesday night.

The Boston Celtics put on a show for the TD Garden crowd in Monday's matchup vs. the Miami Heat.

They dominated their Eastern Conference rival despite missing Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, and Sam Hauser. Jaylen Brown led the way with a game-high 29 points while Payton Pritchard stayed hot with 25 off the bench. Derrick White and Jayson Tatum added 19 and 18 points, respectively.

Boston got contributions from the top to the bottom of its roster in its 108-89 triumph. Check out our live blog below for a recap of the win: