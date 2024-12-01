Celtics-Cavs recap: Mitchell helps Cleveland maintain top spot in East

What to Know Cleveland (18-3) now leads Boston (16-4) by 1.5 games in the Eastern Conference standings.

Cavs star Donovan Mitchell erupted for 20 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter.

The Celtics' 115-111 loss snapped a seven-game win streak.

Jayson Tatum (33 points) and Payton Pritchard (24 points) led Boston in scoring.

The short-handed Boston Celtics couldn't hold off the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers in Sunday's showdown at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The C's took a 12-point lead into the fourth quarter, but that's when Cavs star Donovan Mitchell took over. He notched 20 of his 35 points in the final frame to propel Cleveland to a thrilling 115-111 victory.

Boston (16-4) had a chance to overtake Cleveland (18-3) for the top spot in the East. Instead, its seven-game win streak has come to an end and it trails the Cavs by 1.5 games in the conference standings.

The C's will look to bounce back Monday night when they return home to take on the Miami Heat.

Check out our live blog below for a recap of the Celtics' loss.