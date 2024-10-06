Trending
Celtics Preseason
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics resume preseason action vs. Nuggets in Abu Dhabi

The Celtics and Nuggets square off in their second and final preseason game in Abu Dhabi.

By Nick Goss, Chris Forsberg, Celtics Insider and Darren Hartwell

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets, the last two NBA champions, will play their second preseason game in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The C's won the first matchup Friday, led by Payton Pritchard's 21 points and team-high six assists and six 3-pointers made. Who will step up for Boston in this game?

Follow the action with our live blog featuring score updates, highlights and analysis.

This article tagged under:

Celtics PreseasonBoston CelticsJayson TatumJaylen BrownChris Forsberg
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us