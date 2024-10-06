Live updates: Celtics resume preseason action vs. Nuggets in Abu Dhabi

What to Know Join Kayla Burton, Eddie House, Drew Carter, Brian Scalabrine and Chris Forsberg on NBC Sports Boston's Celtics Pregame Live before tip-off.

The Celtics won their preseason opener against Denver on Friday, 107-103.

Drew and Scal will have the call of the game on NBC Sports Boston, with tip-off at 10 a.m. ET.

NBC Sports Boston will have coverage immediately after the game on Celtics Postgame Live.

The Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets, the last two NBA champions, will play their second preseason game in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The C's won the first matchup Friday, led by Payton Pritchard's 21 points and team-high six assists and six 3-pointers made. Who will step up for Boston in this game?

Follow the action with our live blog featuring score updates, highlights and analysis.