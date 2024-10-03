How to watch Celtics vs. Nuggets preseason games in Abu Dhabi

The Boston Celtics' quest to repeat will begin overseas.

The defending NBA champions landed in Abu Dhabi earlier this week to prepare for two preseason games against the 2023 champion Denver Nuggets. It's the third year in a row that the NBA has hosted exhibition contests in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, but this is the first matchup between the league's last two champions.

The action begins Friday, Oct. 4 for Game 1 of Celtics-Nuggets at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Game 2 is set for Sunday, Oct. 6. Both games will air on NBC Sports Boston, which also will have exclusive pregame and postgame coverage.

Here's what to know about how to watch both games:

When is Celtics vs. Nuggets in Abu Dhabi?

Game 1 is set for Friday, Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. ET at Etihad Arena. NBC Sports Boston's coverage will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET with a special edition of Celtics Pregame Live.

Game 2 is set for Sunday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. ET, with Celtics Pregame live beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.

How to watch Celtics vs. Nuggets in Abu Dhabi

Both games will air exclusively on NBC Sports Boston. Play-by-play announcer Drew Carter and color analyst Brian Scalabrine will be on the call, with Celtics Insider Chris Forsberg reporting live from Abu Dhabi.

How to live stream Celtics vs. Nuggets in Abu Dhabi

If you live in Boston Celtics team territory and have a provider that includes NBC Sports Boston, you can stream the Celtics on the NBC Sports app or right here.

If you do not have cable, NBC Sports Boston is included on FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu and DirectTV Stream.

If you live outside Boston Celtics team territory, both games will be available to stream on NBA League Pass.