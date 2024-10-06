Jaylen Brown reflects on ‘amazing' Abu Dhabi experience with Celtics

The Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets helped grow the sport of basketball and the NBA brand in Abu Dhabi this week by playing two preseason games and taking part in several events.

Jaylen Brown helped lead the charge in those efforts, and he put on a show Sunday in the second of the two preseason matchups.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP led all scorers with 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting, along with three assists and one rebound in 23 minutes as Boston cruised to an impressive 130-104 win at Etihad Arena.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Brown talked to NBC Sports Boston's Chris Forsberg postgame about what the experience in Abu Dhabi meant to him.

"I think it was amazing, globalizing the sport," Brown said, as seen in the video player above. "Obviously, the Middle East is working on a bunch of projects to bring sport and entertainment to this area.

"So the fact that we're able to be here and have fun and bring the game together to different places in the world, I think that's the beauty of sports -- to be able to bring places together. So a bunch of people under one roof watching the game enjoying it, I think it's all good spirits."

Brown enjoys playing a role in helping grow the sport to different areas around the world, including the Middle East.

"I've spent some time over here," Brown told Forsberg. "So to me, it's personal and I enjoy and I appreciate all the people I have been able to make relationships with here in the Middle East. Here in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh and Bahrain, also Qatar and other places as well. So as I continue to grow, being like an ambassador of the sport is something I look forward to being."

Brown, as a huge soccer fan, was excited to meet Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, as well as Barcelona legends Ronaldinho and Gerard Pique, while the Celtics were in Abu Dhabi. It was a cool experience for the C's star.

I will remember this day forever https://t.co/39nNjZUkJ8 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) October 5, 2024

"I mean, first, Thierry Henry and Ronaldinho are my favorite players of all time, so for them both to be here, both to be wearing Celtics gear and both to take a picture of me was crazy," Brown said. "And Gerard Pique, I grew up as a Barcelona fan before one of my mentors converted me to Arsenal. But Pique is a legend -- one of the greatest defenders of all time.

"These are people that I grew up being inspired by. So to have them all together wearing Celtics jerseys and all taking a picture with me, it was like -- the little kid inside of me was as happy as I can be."

Brown and the Celtics will fly home to Boston and have almost a week to rest and prepare for their next preseason game, which is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12 against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden.

Check out full game highlights from the Celtics' 130-104 win over the Denver Nuggets in Abu Dhabi