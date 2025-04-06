Wilyer Abreu and the Boston Red Sox stayed hot Sunday in Game 1 of their doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park.

Boston entered the bottom of the ninth inning trailing 4-2 with All-Star closer Ryan Helsley on the mound for St. Louis. Trevor Story and Abreu worked back-to-back walks to begin the frame, then Romy Gonzalez made it a one-run game with a one-out double.

Connor Wong walked to load the bases, and Rafael Devers added another walk to score the tying run. Aroldis Chapman kept the Cardinals off the board with a clutch appearance in the top of the 10th.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

With one out in the bottom of the 10th, Abreu smashed a line drive off the Green Monster to secure a 5-4 walk-off Red Sox victory:

Wilyer Abreu ends it with a walk-off single off The Monster! pic.twitter.com/R3aB88RS41 — MLB (@MLB) April 6, 2025

Abreu, who has arguably been the hottest hitter in baseball to start the year, was supposed to sit Game 1 and play Game 2. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the 2024 Gold Glove award winner was dealing with "heavy legs," but the 2024 Gold Glover entered as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning.

Through nine games, Abreu is hitting .522 (12-for-23) with two doubles, three home runs, nine RBI, eight walks, and only two strikeouts.

The Red Sox' fourth consecutive win improved their record to 5-4. They will wrap up their series vs. St. Louis with Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader at 7:10 p.m. ET.