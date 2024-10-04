Trending

Continuing Coverage

Watch Celtics-Nuggets coverage in Abu Dhabi beginning at 11:30am ET on NBC Sports Boston
Celtics Preseason
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics kick off preseason vs. Nuggets in Abu Dhabi

Boston's quest to repeat begins today.

By Darren Hartwell and Chris Forsberg, Celtics Insider

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Tune into NBC Sports Boston at 11:30 a.m. ET for Celtics Pregame Live with Tom Giles, Eddie House, Chris Forsberg, Drew Carter and Brian Scalabrine.
  • Tip-off is set for 12 p.m. ET at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena, with Drew and Scal on the call on NBC Sports Boston.
  • The matchup features the last two NBA champions in Boston (2024) and Denver (2023).
  • The Celtics and Nuggets will face off again Sunday at 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.

Boston Celtics basketball is officially back.

The 2024 NBA champions begin their preseason Friday against the 2023 champion Denver Nuggets at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Follow along with our live blog below for complete coverage before, during and after the game.

This article tagged under:

Celtics PreseasonBoston CelticsJayson TatumDenver Nuggets
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us