Live updates: Celtics kick off preseason vs. Nuggets in Abu Dhabi

What to Know Tune into NBC Sports Boston at 11:30 a.m. ET for Celtics Pregame Live with Tom Giles, Eddie House, Chris Forsberg, Drew Carter and Brian Scalabrine.

Tip-off is set for 12 p.m. ET at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena, with Drew and Scal on the call on NBC Sports Boston.

The matchup features the last two NBA champions in Boston (2024) and Denver (2023).

The Celtics and Nuggets will face off again Sunday at 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.

Boston Celtics basketball is officially back.

The 2024 NBA champions begin their preseason Friday against the 2023 champion Denver Nuggets at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Follow along with our live blog below for complete coverage before, during and after the game.