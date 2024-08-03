Tatum drops double-double as Team USA powers past Puerto Rico

Team USA was without an excellent two-way player Saturday in Jrue Holiday, who was ruled out with a minor ankle injury.

But it ultimately didn't matter for the Americans, who pulled away from an overmatched Puerto Rico squad for a 104-83 win to finish 3-0 in group play at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Anthony Edwards was the headliner with 26 points for Team USA, but Celtics star Jayson Tatum stepped up with a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds) while starting for the second straight game after not playing in the opener against Serbia.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado was Puerto Rico's leading scorer with 18 points, while former Celtics guard Tremont Waters contributed eight points.

Team USA awaits its next opponent in the quarterfinal round Tuesday as the No. 1 overall seed. Until then, here's a recap of how Celtics teammates Tatum and Derrick White fared against Puerto Rico with Holiday sidelined.

Jayson Tatum

Final stat line: 23 minutes, 10 points (4-for-9 FG; 0-for-2 3PT; 2-for-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals, +9 plus-minus

The bar wasn't exactly high, but Tatum had his best Olympic game yet.

He matched his scoring output against South Sudan within the first five minutes, scoring the game's first points on a dunk and hitting a layup about three minutes later.

While he scored eight of his 10 points in the first half, Tatum was very active on the boards, pulling down a game-high 10 rebounds (one offensive) to record the first double-double of his Olympic career.

Tatum also racked up a pair of steals and three assists in the kind of all-around game Celtics fans got used to seeing last season.

Tatum's 2024 Olympics got off to a slow start after he didn't play against Serbia and tallied just four points against South Sudan, but he appears to be hitting his stride as Team USA enters the knockout stage.

Derrick White

Final stat line: 22 minutes, two points (1-for-4 FG; 0-for-3 3PT; 1-for-2 FT), one rebound, two assists, three steals, one block, +3 plus-minus

White was a little quieter in this one after a stellar two-way performance against South Sudan, but he still made his usual hustle plays to impact winning. Puerto Rico actually took a lead into the second quarter, but White helped Team USA go back in front with a steal that led to a go-ahead Kevin Durant 3-pointer.

The NBA All-Defensive selection also recorded a block and has three blocks through three games at the 2024 Olympics.

The Celtics guard scored his only points on a wide-open layup after Joel Embiid found White cutting to the basket. He and Tatum both struggled from behind the arc, going a combined 0-for-5 from 3-point range.