New Pats offensive coaches talk Maye, Diggs, draft prospects and more

What to Know Josh McDaniels met with reporters for the first time since returning as OC.

OL coach Doug Marrone, WR coach Todd Downing and other position coaches spoke as well.

McDaniels admitted he's "smitten" with second-year QB Drake Maye.

Marrone gave a vote of confidence for top OT prospect Will Campbell.

A lot has changed since Josh McDaniels was last in New England.

The Patriots re-hired McDaniels to be their offensive coordinator in January 2025, about three years after he left New England to be head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots have fired two head coaches since then and brought in Mike Vrabel this offseason to oversee a roster overhaul that's included the signing of wide receiver Stefon Diggs to pair with second-year quarterback Drake Maye and the trading of backup QB Joe Milton III to the Dallas Cowboys.

So, what do McDaniels and his new-look offensive coaching staff think of the current roster? Check out recap of notable soundbites from McDaniels and other Patriots offensive assistants below.