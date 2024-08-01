As Derrick White was offering an international audience a glimpse of exactly what has made him so invaluable to the world champion Boston Celtics, the one thing that kept running through our mind was this: Thank goodness he signed that extension before the rest of the planet -- including all his current All-NBA teammates -- got another big-stage glimpse at how good he is.

Yes, the Year of the Buffalo simply will not stop. Over the past 365 days, White has (deep breath) ...

Did we start drafting a story with a headline entitled, "How Derrick White's late addition delivered Team USA to gold"? You'll have to wait until August 10 to find out for sure. Not that we could wait that long to gush about White, anyhow.

White has now blocked people at the rim on multiple continents over the past six weeks. He had a couple brilliant hustle plays to generate extra possessions for Team USA during a 103-86 triumph over South Sudan in Game 2 of pool play in Paris. He finished with 10 points on 3-of-3 shooting with 3 steals and a block (he should have gotten a second).

At one point he took a double axe-handle to the back -- supposedly a screen attempt by a physical South Sudan squad -- and was clearly in pain despite the lack of a whistle. White scraped himself off the hardwood and, moments later, went diving right back on it trying to corral a loose ball. That's just the Derrick White Experience.

We know we're preaching to the choir in these parts. Y'all just watched White work his wizardry throughout the postseason and play a key role in securing Banner 18. No one around here needs a reminder of how White impacts winning (though we can't help but wonder how all those Division 1 coaches who scoffed at the idea of recruiting him 12 years ago are feeling about now).

White is now a plus-29 in 33 minutes of pool play, maintaining the trend of good things happening when he touches the floor. Whenever Team USA needed to settle itself, it felt like it was White and/or Celtics backcourt partner Jrue Holiday on the court making a hustle play.

There was one sequence where White closed out a little too hard to a corner shooter and nearly flew into the Team USA bench. In typical White fashion, he immediately recovered and appeared to get a piece of the ensuing shot attempt from behind.

Derrick White scores 10 points and goes 3 for 3 in Team USA's win over South Sudan in men's group play at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The broadcast cut away occasionally to Team USA general manager Grant Hill in the second half. Hill was all smiles during a courtside conversation and you could imagine him celebrating how perfectly White has slotted with this group since being a last-moment replacement for Kawhi Leonard.

To be clear, two things can be true here. 1) Jaylen Brown absolutely should be with Team USA this summer, and 2) White was an ideal replacement when Leonard got shut down. Those two truths got tangled when Brown expressed his dismay with being overlooked as White was being added.

On a team overflowing with talent, it's undeniable that having someone who just wants to make the right play is an incredible luxury. Yet again, we don't need to tell any Celtics fans this. White was a huge piece of Boston's success, even if it's the rest of his teammates who typically get most of the spotlight.

How appropriate then that, on a global stage, it's White getting a bit more shine. He deserves this moment, and given all the players who have already tasted gold on Team USA previously, we're most excited by the potential to see White cap his year of accomplishments with a possible golden finish.

If Team USA finishes atop the basketball podium, White will have left his mark. Maybe his minutes get squeezed a bit after pool play, but Steve Kerr clearly puts a premium on his defensive talents, and White hasn't stopped knocking down open 3-point shots.

The best part for Celtics fans while still reveling in Banner 18: White should keep impacting winning here for a long time now that he's locked up long-term. And now a world stage knows how lucky Boston is to have him.