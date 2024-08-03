Holiday out for Team USA vs. Puerto Rico with ankle injury

Jrue Holiday will make Steve Kerr's lineup decisions a little easier Saturday.

The Boston Celtics guard is out for Team USA's group play game against Puerto Rico at the 2024 Paris Olympics due to a minor ankle injury, Kerr confirmed prior to tip-off, via ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Holiday suffered the injury in the first half of Team USA's win over South Sudan on Wednesday. The good news for the Americans (and Celtics fans) is that the injury appears minor, as Kerr is holding Holiday out mostly for precautionary reasons.

Team USA entered Saturday's game 2-0 in group play and already has clinched a spot in the quarterfinal round, with their next game set for Tuesday. It seems likely that Holiday would be back for that game, and with an already-crowded roster -- Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid were healthy scratches against Serbia and South Sudan, respectively -- it makes sense to hold out the veteran guard.

Holiday has been a solid contributor through two games, scoring 15 points against Serbia and adding five points and a block versus South Sudan.