Team USA's win over Serbia to open the 2024 Paris Olympics was bittersweet for Boston Celtics fans.

While Jrue Holiday shined in the United States' 110-84 victory, fellow C's star Jayson Tatum mysteriously sat on the bench for the entire game. He and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton were the only Team USA players to not log any minutes.

Some speculated that Tatum didn't play due to an illness, but he denied that theory after the game, according to The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn.

Just asked Jayson Tatum if he was sick, he told me, “No, I’m good.” #Celtics #Paris2024 — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) July 28, 2024

Team USA coach Steve Kerr confirmed Tatum was not benched due to illness or injury. The 2024 NBA champion sat out because Kerr "went with the combinations that made sense."

Kerr admits Tatum was a straight up DNP-CD. “I went with the combinations that made sense. That was for tonight. He handled it well. He’ll make his mark.” #Celtics #Paris2024 — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) July 28, 2024

Tatum watched as future Basketball Hall of Famers Kevin Durant (23 points) and LeBron James (21 points) propelled the Americans to victory. Holiday was a key contributor on both ends of the floor with 15 points and two steals. The third Celtic on the roster, Derrick White, recorded two points with two steals and a block.

Tatum will hope to have a role in the United States' next game against South Sudan on Wednesday. Tip-off for that matchup is set for 3 p.m. ET.