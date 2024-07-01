Report: Celtics, Derrick White agree to four-year, $125.9M extension

Derrick White will not be testing NBA free agency in the summer of 2025. The veteran guard is sticking with the Boston Celtics.
White and the Celtics have agreed to a four-year, $125.9 million contract extension, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday. The contract includes a player option, per Wojnarowski. The deal will begin during the 2025-26 season because White still has one more year left on his current contract.
Here's the year-by-year salary breakdown, per ESPN's Bobby Marks:
The Celtics acquired White in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. The C's gave up Romeo Langford, Josh Richardson, a 2022 first-round pick and a 2028 first-round pick swap (top-one protected).
From the day he arrived, White has become a fan favorite in Boston with his excellent two-way play and hustle.
White averaged 15.2 points, 4.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals per game during the 2023-24 regular season. He also shot 46.1 percent from the field and a career-high 39.6 percent from 3-point range.
White's defense was stellar all season, and his effort was rewarded with a place on the league's All-Defensive second team for the second consecutive year.
The 29-year-old guard was fantastic in the playoffs, too, averaging 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, while shooting 40.4 percent from beyond the arc. White scored 15-plus points in 12 of the team's 19 playoff games en route to winning the NBA Finals over the Dallas Mavericks.