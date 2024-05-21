Derrick White, Jrue Holiday voted to NBA All-Defensive Second Team

The NBA released its All-Defensive first and second teams Tuesday, and the Boston Celtics are well represented.

Celtics guards Derrick White and Jrue Holiday were voted to the All-Defensive second team. They are joined by Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls, Jaden McDaniels of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Jalen Suggs of the Orlando Magic.

The All-Defensive first team includes Rudy Gobert of the Timberwolves, Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat, Herb Jones of the New Orleans Pelicans and Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The complete voting results for the 2023-24 Kia NBA All-Defensive Team: pic.twitter.com/k3FODNJ0YU — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 21, 2024

This is the sixth time in the last seven years that Holiday has been selected to one of the All-Defensive teams. He was voted to the first time in 2018, 2021 and 2023. He was voted to the second team in 2019, 2022 and 2024.

White has been voted to the second team in back-to-back years. He ranked second among all guards in blocked shots this season at 87.

Holiday and White's stellar defense was a major contributor to the Celtics ranking No. 3 in defensive rating during the regular season.

The Celtics resume their playoff run Tuesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden.