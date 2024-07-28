How Tatum, Holiday, and White fared for Team USA in opener vs. Serbia

The United States men's national basketball team began its quest for its fifth straight gold medal with a thrilling victory over Serbia.

Sunday's group stage showdown started with a 10-2 Serbia run, then it was all Team USA. After missing all of exhibition play with a calf strain, Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant took over for 21 points on 8-of-8 shooting (5-5 3-PT) in the first half. The US went to the locker room with a nine-point lead.

Durant finished with a team-high 23 points in Team USA's 110-84 rout. Los Angeles Lakers great LeBron James also led the way with 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting.

For Serbia, three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic dropped a team-high 20 points on 8-of-15 from the floor.

Two of the three Celtics players on Team USA's roster had standout moments. Here's a look at how Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White fared in Sunday's win.

Jayson Tatum

Final stat line: DNP

Tatum mysteriously spent the entire game on the bench. Asked after the game whether he sat because was sick, he told Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe, "No, I'm good."

Just asked Jayson Tatum if he was sick, he told me, “No, I’m good.” #Celtics #Paris2024 — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) July 28, 2024

Team USA coach Steve Kerr said he chose to sit Tatum and go with "the combinations that made sense."

Kerr admits Tatum was a straight up DNP-CD. “I went with the combinations that made sense. That was for tonight. He handled it well. He’ll make his mark.” #Celtics #Paris2024 — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) July 28, 2024

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was the only other Team USA player to sit out the opener.

Jrue Holiday

Final stat line: 24 minutes, 15 points (6 for 8; 3 for 5 3PT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals, +9

Holiday was in Team USA's starting lineup and was one of their stars in the win. The veteran guard was a difference-maker on both ends of the floor, trailing only Durant and James in the scoring column (15 points) while contributing a pair of steals. He continues to look like a perfect fit for this group as an All-Defensive presence who can contribute offensively when needed.

Derrick White

Final stat line: 16 minutes, two points (1 for 2; 0 for 1 3PT), one rebound, one assist, two steals, one block, +15

Although White didn't light up the stat sheet in his Olympic debut, he made his presence felt with his usual stellar defense. The All-Defensive guard matched Holiday with two steals while reminding the basketball world that he's the best shot-blocking guard in the NBA. He was an impressive +15 despite only scoring two points on two attempts.

Team USA's next game is Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET against South Sudan.