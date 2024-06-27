2024 NBA draft grades: How experts rate Celtics' Baylor Scheierman pick

The Boston Celtics didn't trade the No. 30 pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft and instead selected Creighton wing Baylor Scheierman.

Scheierman averaged career highs of 18.5 points and nine rebounds per game, while also shooting 38.1 percent from 3-point range for Creighton last season.

"He can make shots, and he can defend, and he can put the ball on the floor," former Providence head coach Tim Welsh said Wednesday on NBC Sports Boston's Boston Sports Tonight. "He's smart. He's intelligent. He's played in a winning program. He is a Brad Stevens/Joe Mazzulla perfect fit."

Scheierman played five seasons in college -- three at South Dakota State and the last two at Creighton. He's a well-rounded player and more NBA-ready than several of the other guys taken in Round 1.

It's going to be hard to crack the Celtics rotation next season given the team's impressive depth, but Scheierman could have a chance based on his shooting, rebounding and basketball IQ.

What do the experts think of the Celtics' first-round pick? Here's a roundup of grades.

John Fanta, FOX Sports: A+

Zach Buckley, Bleacher Report: B-

Krysten Peek, Yahoo! Sports: A

Danny Chau, The Ringer: B

Noah Rubin, NBC Sports: B-

Adam Finkelstein & Kyle Boone, CBS Sports: A-

Zach Braziller, New York Post: B-

Kyle Irving, Sporting News: B+

Matthew Winick, The Score: B+

Chris Forsberg and Tim Welsh offer instant reaction and analysis after the Celtics draft Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman with the 30th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.