For the first time in 16 years, the Boston Celtics enter the season with a Larry O'Brien Trophy-sized target on their backs.

The NBA released its full 2024-25 schedule Thursday, giving fans an advance look at all 82 regular-season games and teams a concrete look at what's coming from October to April.

For the Celtics, the marquee matchups start right away -- they raise their 2024 championship banner to the rafters on Oct. 22 ahead of their regular-season opener against the New York Knicks at TD Garden.

Expectations will be sky-high throughout the season for a Celtics team that returns its entire core from the 2023-24 title squad. While big man Kristaps Porzingis is expected to be sidelined until at least Christmas, Boston boasts a formidable starting five of Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford that makes this team the odds-on favorite to repeat as champions.

No team has won back-to-back titles since 2018, however, and the Celtics' opponents will be loading up to ensure that streak continues. That means it should be a highly-entertaining season for the defending champs in their quest for Banner 19.

So, which games should C's fans circle on their calendars, and what are key storylines to watch throughout the season? Here are the top highlights from each month of the Celtics' 2024-25 schedule.

October: East rivalries renewed

After receiving their championship rings on Opening Night, the Celtics will get the NBA's first look at the revamped Knicks, who added Mikal Bridges to their Villanova trio of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo this offseason.

This month also closes out with a home matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks and an Eastern Conference Finals rematch with the Indiana Pacers. Add in a visit to Memphis to see old friend Marcus Smart, and this is an entertaining two-week stretch.

November: The Steve Kerr Revenge Game

Circle November 6 on your calendars, folks.

That's when Celtics fans at TD Garden will get the chance to rain boos on Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who bafflingly benched Jayson Tatum twice during the 2024 Paris Olympics as Team USA's head coach.

Celtics-Warriors matchups are always must-see TV -- they've gone 2-2 against each other with two overtime games since clashing in the 2022 NBA Finals -- but this one will have a little extra juice.

Other games of note include two NBA Cup games on Nov. 12 and 19 and home back-to-backs against top Western Conference contenders in Minnesota and Los Angeles.

December: Smart's return and a Christmas special

Smart got an emotional tribute at TD Garden when Memphis came to town last season but still has yet to play against the Celtics, as he missed both matchups with his former team in 2023-24 due to injury. We'd love to see Smart go toe-to-toe with Brown, Tatum and his ex-teammates at TD Garden, and Dec. 7 will provide that opportunity if he's healthy.

The Celtics will be home for the holidays this year, squaring off with Joel Embiid, Paul George and the new-look Philadelphia 76ers in what should be a great Christmas Day matchup. The C's play at least nine home games in December, with the potential for 10 if they win their group and host an NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup. (The semifinals and finals will be held in Las Vegas.)

January: Running the West gauntlet

The script flips in January, where Boston has 10 road games compared to just six at TD Garden. Its road opponents include the entire Western Conference top five from the 2023-24 season -- the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder, the 2023 champion Denver Nuggets, Anthony Edwards' Timberwolves, Kawhi Leonard's Los Angeles Clippers and the West champion Dallas Mavericks.

The week of Jan. 20 is particularly grueling, beginning with the Warriors in Golden State and ending with an NBA Finals rematch in Dallas.

February: Beasts of the East and three home headliners

The Celtics don't see much of home in February either, with just three games at the Garden. They're all great matchups, though: Another NBA Finals rematch vs. Dallas, a Feb. 12 game against Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs just before the All-Star break and another clash with the Knicks on Feb. 23.

February features two games each against the East rival Sixers, Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers, with five of those six games coming on the road.

March: Running the West gauntlet, Part II

If you want to see the C's battle West competition, March is the month for you: 11 of their 15 games are against West opponents.

The Nuggets, Blazers, Lakers, Jazz and Thunder all come to town in the beginning of the month during a six-game homestand, then it's back out West for a grueling stretch of seven games in 10 days.

Fortunately for Boston, that stretch features three opponents that missed the playoffs in 2024, but this is still a late-season test of the Celtics' mettle.

April: A soft landing?

The last two-plus weeks are no cakewalk, as April starts with games versus the Heat and Suns. But three of their final five contests are against the lottery-bound Washington Wizards and Hornets, with a home back-to-back against Charlotte to close out the season.

If the Celtics are battling for seeding at that point, Charlotte would be a welcome opponent to finish the regular-season campaign.