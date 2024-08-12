Celtics to raise banner, get rings vs. Knicks on NBA Opening Night

The Boston Celtics will kick off the new NBA season by raising their 2024 championship banner and receiving their rings on Tuesday, Oct. 22. And one of their most historic rivals will be there.

The Celtics will welcome the new-look New York Knicks to TD Garden for the first game of the 2024-25 campaign, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday.

The second game that night will be the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves, per Charania. Both of those matchups will be on TNT.

The full schedule for the 2024-25 season will be released later this month.

The Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in five games during the 2024 NBA Finals back in June. It was the Celtics' 18th championship -- passing the Lakers for the most all time -- and the franchise's first since 2008.

When the Celtics raised their 2008 banner to the rafters at the Garden, the opponent was LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Knicks are a fantastic opponent for the Celtics to host on Opening Night. New York is arguably the No. 1 threat to Boston's chances of repeating as Eastern Conference champions.

The Knicks made a blockbuster trade to acquire star wing Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets in July. They also re-signed O.G. Anunoby to a massive contract. Bridges, Anunoby, Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson represent a very strong starting lineup for the Knicks.

The Celtics won four of out five games against the Knicks last season, including an Opening Night victory in New York.