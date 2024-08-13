Celtics' 2024 NBA Cup group play schedule unveiled

On Tuesday, the NBA announced the full group play schedule for the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup, formerly known as the In-Season Tournament.

The Boston Celtics will join the Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, and Chicago Bulls in East Group C. The winner in each of the six groups will advance to the knockout stage along with one wild card team, the runner-up from each conference. The knockout stage will be a single-elimination tournament.

The reigning champions will open group play against the Hawks on Nov. 12 at TD Garden. They will host the Cavaliers on Nov. 19, visit the Wizards on Nov. 22, and wrap up the stage in Chicago on Nov. 29.

The 2024 NBA Cup quarterfinals are scheduled for Dec. 10-11, followed by the semifinals on Dec. 14 and the championship on Dec. 17.

In last year's inaugural tournament, the Celtics won their group but lost to the Indiana Pacers in the knockout round. Indiana went on to fall to the Los Angeles Lakers in the championship.

The C's will open their 2024-25 season on Oct. 22, when they will raise their championship banner and receive their rings before taking on the New York Knicks. Other key dates for the campaign include their Christmas Day showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers and their NBA Finals rematches vs. the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 25 and Feb. 6.