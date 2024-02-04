WATCH: Smart gets emotional tribute video in return to TD Garden

Marcus Smart received a warm welcome back to Boston from the Celtics and the loyal fans at TD Garden on Sunday night.

Smart returned to his old stomping grounds for the first time since being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies last June. During the first quarter of Sunday's Celtics-Grizzlies matchup, the C's took a moment to honor their former All-Defensive guard with a heartfelt tribute video.

The fans in attendance followed the video with a standing ovation and a loud "We love Marcus" chant. They also gave Smart a standing ovation as he walked onto the court before the game.

The special tribute shows just how much Smart meant to the city of Boston throughout his nine-year Celtics tenure. In addition to his stellar defense and scrappy style of play, Smart was a leader both on and off the court. Some of his greatest contributions were to the community through his YounGameChanger Foundation, for which the Celtics awarded him the Hero Among Us honor during Sunday's game.

Smart did not play against his former team due to a finger injury that has kept him off the court since Jan. 9.

Watch the tribute in the video player above, or on YouTube.