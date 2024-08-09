Steve Kerr's explanation for Tatum's DNP vs. Serbia doesn't add up

Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid deserve all the credit in the world for leading Team USA to a thrilling comeback victory over Serbia in the men's basketball semifinals at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday.

But there's another storyline that can't be ignored.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum didn't leave the bench in the 95-91 win, the second time he's registered a DNP at these Olympic games (both against Serbia). Tatum has played 60 total minutes through five games in France and looks like an afterthought in head coach Steve Kerr's rotation.

Tatum isn't injured, so why is the best player on the defending NBA champions not getting more run?

"It’s not what I’m not seeing from Jayson; it’s what I’ve seen from the other guys," Kerr told reporters Friday, via The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach. "Like I’ve said many times during this tournament and the last six weeks, it’s just hard to play 11 people, even in an NBA game."

Kerr pointed to the strong defensive play of Thursday's reserve unit -- Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, Anthony Edwards and Derrick White -- as well as Durant's contributions on both ends to explain why Tatum didn't see the floor.

"Our second unit was not great (Thursday) night, but that group has been one of the bright spots on this team, especially on the defensive end. So it’s not about what Jayson is doing or not doing. It’s just about combinations and the way that group has played together, the way Kevin (Durant) has filled in since he came back from his injury.

"It’s just a math problem more than anything."

Kerr has a fair point about his minutes conundrum. It's nearly impossible to divvy up 40 minutes of playing time -- eight fewer than an NBA game -- among 12 players, and with a roster full of All-Stars, at least one or two big names will have to sit each game.

The gripe with Kerr is more about his calculus, and why Tatum appears to be the odd man out.

While Tatum hasn't had a great offensive tournament, he's still an exceptional two-way player who provides length, defensive versatility, rebounding and playmaking. When Kerr gave Tatum the start against Puerto Rico in group play, he responded with a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double in a blowout win.

At the very least, Team USA could have used Tatum's rebounding prowess Thursday against Serbia, which racked up nine offensive rebounds while making 15 of 39 3-pointers to take a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter before the U.S. starters staged a miraculous comeback.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens is among those who hopes Kerr will deploy Tatum in the gold medal game against France, which boasts two 7-footers (Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert) and a muscular power forward in ex-Celtic Guerschon Yabusele.

"It’s hard to not play, and I’m guessing it’s exponentially harder when you are one of the best players in the world," Stevens said Friday, via Himmelsbach. "But when we’ve talked, he’s been all about the team. This is such a unique opportunity to win a gold medal in the Olympics. He’s always ready.

"The championship game will be a great road environment, and he shines in those situations."

USA vs. France tips off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, and Kerr's recent track record suggests Tatum won't start or be first off the bench. But Tatum is too talented a player with too much big-game experience to ride pine in a gold medal game at the Olympics.