The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly made the surprising decision to designate James Paxton for assignment on Monday. That opens the door for an intriguing potential reunion between the veteran left-hander and the Boston Red Sox.

After two injury-plagued seasons in Boston, Paxton signed a one-year contract worth $7 million with Los Angeles ahead of the 2024 campaign. The 35-year-old is 8-2 with a 4.43 ERA and 1.45 WHIP through 89.1 innings pitched for the Dodgers.

Bringing Paxton back makes too much sense for the Red Sox not to at least inquire about a possible deal. A left-handed starting pitcher is atop Boston's wish list with the July 30 trade deadline looming. Paxton checks several boxes as an affordable, experienced southpaw who's familiar with the organization.

While the Red Sox rotation has exceeded expectations this season, depth has been a glaring issue. Cooper Criswell and Josh Winckowski have helped fill the No. 5 spot in the rotation but are better utilized as relievers/spot-starters. Behind them, Boston lacks dependable arms.

Ironically, Paxton has been the Dodgers' most durable starting pitcher in 2024. The Canada native has already made 18 starts this season after starting only 19 games in two years with Boston. He missed all of 2022 due to recovery from Tommy John surgery and missed time in 2023 because of hamstring and knee injuries.

The Red Sox should be active on the starting pitching market ahead of the deadline. Before Paxton's DFA, they reportedly expressed interest in Chicago Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon.

Boston is 6.5 games back in the American League East standings and one game behind the Kansas City Royals for the third Wild Card spot. A pivotal seven-game stretch before the deadline begins Monday night against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.