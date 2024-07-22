Report: Red Sox interested in trading for veteran Cubs starter

With their sights set on starting pitching ahead of next week's MLB trade deadline, the Boston Red Sox reportedly have shown interest in Chicago Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon.

On Sunday, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY wrote that both the Red Sox and New York Yankees "have had talks with the Cubs about Taillon, but the Cubs are undecided whether they will be buyers or sellers." Although the Cubs entered Monday in fourth place and 10 games back in the National League Central standings, they're only 3.5 games back in the Wild Card race.

Taillon is enjoying one of the best statistical seasons of his career. The 32-year-old is 7-4 with a 3.10 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 16 starts (93 innings). He is under contract through the 2026 campaign and will make $18 million in each of the next two seasons.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

For his career, Taillon owns a 3.92 ERA across eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Yankees, and Cubs.

First-year chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and the front office will likely inquire about a number of starting pitchers across the league over the next week. The Red Sox rotation has greatly exceeded expectations this season, but there is a serious need for an additional rotation arm. Swingmen Cooper Criswell and Josh Winckowski have split time as the fifth starter but beyond them, pitching depth is a glaring weakness.

Like Chicago, Boston is still mulling whether to buy or sell. It's currently 6.5 games back in the American League East and one game behind the Kansas City Royals for the third Wild Card spot after being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers coming out of the All-Star break.

The Red Sox will begin a pivotal three-game road series against the Colorado Rockies on Monday night. From there, they will host the New York Yankees for a three-game series and play the first of three games against the Seattle Mariners before the July 30 deadline. How they perform during that stretch could ultimately determine Breslow and Co.'s approach.

First pitch for Monday's series opener at Coors Field is set for 8:40 p.m. ET.