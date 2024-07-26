Red Sox acquire pitcher James Paxton in trade with Dodgers

The Boston Red Sox have made a move ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline.

James Paxton is coming back to Boston.

The Red Sox acquired the right-handed starting pitcher in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced Friday.

The Red Sox sent 17-year-old corner infielder Moises Bolivar to the Dodgers as part of the deal. Boston transferred pitcher Bryan Mata to the 60-day Injured List to make room for Paxton on the 40-man roster.

Bolivar, a 17-year-old signed out of Venezuela,is in his first professional season. He was hitting .270/.364/.423 with three homers and 10 XBH in 31 games, along with a 13% walk rate and 16% strikeout rate. https://t.co/5h6yo3PJjO — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 26, 2024

Paxton pitched in 19 games for the Red Sox in 2023 and then signed with Dodgers as a free agent before the 2024 season. He went 8-2 (18 total appearances) with a 4.43 ERA, a 1.46 WHIP, 64 strikeouts and 48 walks over 89 1/3 innings for the Dodgers this season.

The Dodgers made the surprising decision to designate Paxton for assignment earlier this week.

Starting pitching depth was one of the Red Sox' needs ahead of the trade deadline. Adding a reliever and/or another right-handed bat also would be impactful upgrades.

The Red Sox begin an important three-game series against the rival New York Yankees on Friday night at Fenway Park. Boston entered Friday one game behind the Kansas City Royals for the third and final wild card playoff spot in the American League.