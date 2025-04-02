In the immediate afterglow of helping the Boston Celtics secure their 18th title, with champagne-soaked goggles still perched atop his head, Jrue Holiday tried to put into words what it meant to help Al Horford secure that elusive NBA crown.

“[Getting Horford a title] was one of the ultimate goals of [the 2023-24] season,” said Holiday. “I’d run through a brick wall for him.”

Now, as Horford continues to stiff-arm Father Time, and the Celtics prepare to chase another championship, we wondered what it is about the 38-year-old big man that particularly inspires fellow NBA veteran Holiday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“I think sometimes you just have those people that bring that out of you,” said Holiday. "They're great humans, they want the best, not only for you, but everybody around them. They're selfless. They think about other people before themselves. And they do everything for everybody else and then don't expect credit. I feel like people like that, you want everything great for them.

"And then you also see his career, what he's done and how he's been the best player on his team, and then how he handles a situation like this, where there's so much talent. He’s for sure a Hall of Famer, and I'm pretty sure Al could really be like strutting his stuff and he doesn’t. He's so respectful, he's so humble.

"Guys like that, you just want to run through a brick wall for.”

Some wondered if Horford might ride off into the sunset after raising the Larry O’Brien Trophy in Year 17 of his NBA career. The way he’s playing, the more appropriate question now may be whether he can play until the same age as his jersey number (42) -- or beyond.

Horford scored a season-high 26 points on 9-of-18 shooting while knocking down six 3-pointers in Boston’s 117-103 triumph over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, capping the first 6-0 road trip in team history. It was Horford's biggest regular-season scoring output since February 2021.

Horford’s uptick in scoring output helped the Celtics go 14-1 in March, and the team is playing some of its best basketball right before the playoffs arrive. No one seems to highlight this team’s ability to shift to another gear in big moments quite like Horford, who routinely saves his best basketball for when the lights are the brightest.

In typical Horford fashion, he is appreciative of Holiday’s run-through-a-wall remarks, but the big man is certain he’d do the same for any of his teammates.

“It's a great compliment. But more than anything, I think that we're all in this together and we understand the opportunity we have in front of us,” said Horford. “So, it's nice that they say that about me, but we know that we're playing for -- something bigger, and what being a Celtic is all about. I feel like that's my mindset, that's our focus."

Horford seems particularly invigorated to have his son, Ean, around the team this season. Horford’s father, Tito, was a consistent presence during the team’s title run last season, and now a third generation has a front-row seat for the quest to repeat (literally; Ean has sat on the bench during road games and delivered an emphatic chest bump to Derrick White during a recent stop).

Horford, who agreed to shuffle to a reserve role last season in order to maximize Boston’s glut of talent after adding Holiday before the start of the season, has quietly started 40 of the 57 games he’s appeared in this season.

Horford held down the fort with Boston’s starting group while Kristaps Porzingis recovered from offseason surgery at the start of the season, and Boston has rarely been at full health since. For the season, Horford is averaging 8.9 points and 6.1 rebounds over 27.7 minutes per game.

Ironically, Horford's season-best performance against Memphis on Monday came in a reserve role, with Horford selflessly coming off the bench to allow rarely-utilized backup big man Xavier Tillman to start against his former team.

Sacrifice is a perpetual theme with Horford, who never puts his personal desires ahead of what can help the team.

“You have to sacrifice at different points in order to to get something that you want,” said Horford. "I feel like, as a player and for me personally, I feel like I've done that throughout my career.

"Last year was probably even more of a step, in that sense. But, for me, ultimately I understood the opportunity that was in front of us and what we have here with the group that we have. And it was something that, it was tough, but it was the right thing. So that's what it's all about.”

I'm more excited this year than last year. Just very determined to get this done. Al Horford on his mindset entering the playoffs

Positioned with a chance to chase another title, and knowing just how rare it is to even be in that position, Horford seems insanely motivated by the opportunity in front of this team now.

"We understand it,” said Horford. “But, more than that, I’m really driven. I really want this for our group and for the Celtics organization. So it's one of those things that I'm more excited, I feel, this year than last year. So just very determined for us to get this done.”

Holiday knows a little too well about how a championship can motivate Horford. Holiday laughs recalling how Horford’s Florida squad defeated the UCLA team that Holiday would soon commit to during the 2006 national title game, and then again in the national semifinals in 2007.

"I watched Al beat UCLA so -- that was rough,” said Holiday. "So I've watched Al for a while. But even through his career, just him always being, for one, true to himself -- I think that's probably the most important part.

"Especially in the type of business that we're in, sometimes you can get a little carried away. But Al's always been himself. He’s believed in himself and had his faith and that's obviously something that I stand on and think is very respectable.”

Holiday, too, has sacrificed his individual stats to help his teams succeed throughout his career. But even after arriving in Boston last season, watching Horford do the same made it that much easier to embrace.

"I like to win,” said Holiday. "I like to win and I feel like, when it comes to winning, you have to do whatever is necessary. Sometimes if you want to and sometimes if you don’t. But I think a lot of the times you get a certain gratification if you are the handyman or doing the dirty work.

"Or even just seeing your teammates succeed. Like, that's a big smile put on my face when you see Derrick [White] and Payton [Pritchard] scoring 10 3s in one game, and the next game Sam [Hauser] has almost 40 points. Like, that's a great thing.”