Red Sox players send clear message as MLB trade deadline nears

Few expected the Red Sox to be MLB trade deadline buyers when the 2024 season began. But with Boston eight games over .500 (53-45) and in the thick of the American League Wild Card race as of Monday, it's hard to see the team not looking to add before next Tuesday's deadline.

Players in the Red Sox clubhouse apparently feel the same way.

Veteran closer Kenley Jansen, who hasn't been shy about vocalizing his trade deadline opinions, reiterated he'd like to see the Red Sox improve their roster in two specific areas.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"You can never go wrong adding more pitching,” Jansen told reporters, including MassLive's Chris Cotillo, on Saturday. “Another right-handed bat will be helpful. We’ll see how it goes."

Jansen cited pitching (specifically "a starter or two") and a right-handed hitter as "obvious" trade deadline needs for Boston earlier this month. While his teammates are less direct, it's clear they also want to see chief baseball officer Craig Breslow bring in reinforcements before next Tuesday.

“Yeah. I think so,” injured Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story said when asked if the Red Sox have proven they deserve roster help. ”Obviously, they’ve exceeded a lot of expectations from people outside the room. I think we expected ourselves to be in this situation.

"I think we will (add). The Red Sox organization has never not gone for it while holding a position like this. I feel good about that.”

Jansen and Story appear to be taking a cue from their manager, Alex Cora, who has insisted for weeks that his team is a legitimate playoff contender that deserves roster reinforcements.

"You look around the league, we've been probably one of the best teams in the big leagues the last month and a half," Cora said earlier this month. "... We believe in what we're doing here. Now we just gotta be patient and let's see what happens in the upcoming weeks."

So, will Breslow listen to his clubhouse and swing a trade or two to improve the roster (and will ownership give Breslow the green light to do so)? Cotillo notes the Red Sox have done "a lot of feeling out" over the past few days and have had exploratory conversations with multiple teams. They've reportedly called the Chicago Cubs about right-hander Jameson Taillon, and Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo could be a target as well.

At this point, it sounds like morale in Boston's clubhouse would take a big hit if the team doesn't add before Tuesday's deadline, which raises the stakes for Breslow and the front office over the next eight days.