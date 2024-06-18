The Connecticut Sun kept it rolling with their league-leading 13th win of the season Tuesday night vs. the Los Angeles Sparks.

All five Sun starters scored in double figures to power the 79-70 victory at Mohegan Sun Arena. DeWanna Bonner led the way with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting to go with seven rebounds and two steals.

Unfortunately, the biggest story of the night was Sparks rookie phenom Cameron Brink going down with a knee injury in the first quarter. The second overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft was carried to the locker room by trainers and did not return.

Cameron Brink was carried to the locker room after an apparent leg injury



Hope she's okay 🙏

Brink did not tally a point in her four minutes of action. The severity of her injury is currently unclear.

With Tuesday's win, the Sun (13-1) have a one-game lead over the second-place New York Liberty in the Eastern Conference standings. Next up on the schedule is a Friday night showdown with the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces (6-6) with tip-off set for 10 p.m. ET.

Watch highlights from Sun vs. Sparks in the video player above.