Ex-Red Sox prospect breaks up Crochet's no-hit bid in eighth inning

Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet was five outs away from pitching a no-hitter Sunday against his former team. Then, one of the prospects shipped to the Chicago White Sox in the blockbuster offseason trade between the two clubs stepped to the plate.

Chase Meidroth, who made his MLB debut against Boston on Friday, broke up Crochet's no-hit bid with a one-out single in the eighth inning. The knock forced Crochet out of the game, and he exited to a standing ovation from the Rate Field crowd:

Garrett Crochet loses his no-hit bid in the 8th inning and exits to a standing ovation from the crowd in Chicago. 👏 pic.twitter.com/c8mUcNJyit — MLB (@MLB) April 13, 2025

Crochet was flat-out filthy in his fourth start of the season, allowing only one earned run on the one hit with 11 strikeouts and one walk. The stellar outing lowered his ERA to 1.38.

Garrett Crochet has racked up 11 strikeouts through 7 sparkling no-hit innings! pic.twitter.com/htvuA7DxyE — MLB (@MLB) April 13, 2025

Garrett Whitlock replaced Crochet in the eighth inning, allowing one run to score before escaping a jam. It got scary for the Red Sox, who dropped the first two games of their series vs. the lowly White Sox, but they finished on a high note with a much-needed 3-1 victory.

Boston (8-9) will look to snap out of its recent funk when it visits the Tampa Bay Rays (6-8) for a three-game series starting Monday.