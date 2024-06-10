Trending
Connecticut Sun

Sun limit Caitlin Clark, dominate Fever for 10th win of season

Connecticut limited Clark to 10 points in a decisive 89-72 victory.

By Justin Leger

The Connecticut Sun took down rookie phenom Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Monday night for the third time in three meetings this season.

It was a dominant performance by the WNBA's top team against one of the league's worst. Five Sun players reached double-figure scoring, including DiJonai Carrington, who dropped a game-high 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting. DeWanna Bonner added 17 points on 7-of-12 from the floor.

Connecticut shot 46.2 percent as a team and a blistering 47.1 percent (9-17) from 3-point range in its 89-72 victory, which brings its record to a WNBA-best 10-1.

Clark was mostly kept in check in the matchup. The former Iowa star tallied a modest 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting, coughed up three turnovers, and had the worst plus-minus in the game at -30 in 22 minutes.

Aliyah Boston led the Fever with 14 points in the loss, which brings Indiana to 3-10 on the campaign.

Next up for the Sun is a trip to Chicago to face the Sky, who have another rookie sensation in Angel Reese. Tip-off for that matchup is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Wednesday on NECN.

Check out all of the must-see highlights from Connecticut's win in the video player above.

