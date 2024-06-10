Sun limit Caitlin Clark, dominate Fever for 10th win of season

The Connecticut Sun took down rookie phenom Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Monday night for the third time in three meetings this season.

It was a dominant performance by the WNBA's top team against one of the league's worst. Five Sun players reached double-figure scoring, including DiJonai Carrington, who dropped a game-high 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting. DeWanna Bonner added 17 points on 7-of-12 from the floor.

Connecticut shot 46.2 percent as a team and a blistering 47.1 percent (9-17) from 3-point range in its 89-72 victory, which brings its record to a WNBA-best 10-1.

Clark was mostly kept in check in the matchup. The former Iowa star tallied a modest 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting, coughed up three turnovers, and had the worst plus-minus in the game at -30 in 22 minutes.

Aliyah Boston led the Fever with 14 points in the loss, which brings Indiana to 3-10 on the campaign.

Next up for the Sun is a trip to Chicago to face the Sky, who have another rookie sensation in Angel Reese. Tip-off for that matchup is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Wednesday on NECN.

Check out all of the must-see highlights from Connecticut's win in the video player above.