On Her Mark: Brionna Jones is back for WNBA-leading Sun

Connecticut Sun forward Brionna Jones is back on the court making big plays for her team as they work to bring home the franchise's first championship.

Jones had a tough offseason as she rehabbed an season-ending Achilles injury from 2023, spending time getting strong mentally and physically. As time went on she grew eager to get back to Uncasville, Conn., with her team for this historic WNBA season.

Jones joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and much more:

Brionna's return to the court after injury

What makes this Connecticut Sun squad so effective and special

Coaching debut at University of Maryland with Head Coach Brenda Frese

Impact of the Connecticut community and fans (plus, advice for young athletes!)

Special on-court bond with Alyssa Thomas

