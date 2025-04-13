Celtics-Hornets recap: Pritchard takes over in regular-season finale

What to Know Celtics finished their regular season with a 61-21 record.

The Boston Celtics finished their regular season with a 93-86 win over the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden.

Payton Pritchard delivered a game-high 34 points to help the C's finish their regular season with a 61-21 record. They will now sit back and await the winner of Tuesday's play-in tournament showdown between the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic in the first round of the playoffs, which begins next weekend.

