Sun star Alyssa Thomas, coach Stephanie White earn WNBA awards for May

The Connecticut Sun were the best team in the WNBA over the first month of the 2024 season, so it was fitting that a couple of their key contributors were recognized Monday for their impressive performances.

Sun star Alyssa Thomas was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for May.

She averaged 14.6 points, nine rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game. She tallied a triple-double against Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever in the season opener with 13 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds.

Sun head coach Stephanie White also was named the WNBA Coach of the Month for May.

Connecticut had a league-best 7-0 record in May, finishing as the only team with an undefeated showing. The Sun are one of 12 teams in WNBA history to win their first seven games of a season.

The Sun improved to 8-0 with a victory over the Atlanta Dream on Sunday. They'll be back in action Tuesday night against the Washington Mystics at home. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.