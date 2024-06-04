Bonner helps Sun stay undefeated with win over Mystics

UNCASVILLE, CT – JUNE 4: DeWanna Bonner #24 of the Connecticut Sun handles the ball during the game against the Washington Mystics on June 4, 2024 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Connecticut Sun remain unbeaten through the first nine games of their 2024 season.

Their historic streak continued with a lopsided victory over the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night. After a tightly contested first half, Connecticut pulled away in the third quarter when it outscored Washington 26-10. It held on in the final frame to earn a 76-59 victory.

Sun star DeWanna Bonner led the way with a game-high 20 points and eight rebounds. Brionna Jones added 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Sun are the seventh team in WNBA history to start a season 9-0. Each of the previous six teams reached the WNBA Finals. Connecticut is four wins away from tying the best start in league history at 13-0, set by the Minnesota Lynx in 2016.

On the other side, Washington set a franchise record with nine straight losses to start a season.

Watch the highlights from Tuesday's Sun win below:

Highlights: The Connecticut Sun remain undefeated on the season after a 76-59 victory over the Washington Mystics



Watch the full game highlights here! 📺 pic.twitter.com/MreLP6HWyc — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 5, 2024

Connecticut will look to extend its streak to double digits on Saturday against the New York Liberty (7-2). Tip-off for that matchup is set for 1 p.m. ET.