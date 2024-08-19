Trending
On Her Mark

On Her Mark: Wheelchair tennis star Dana Mathewson on success, stubbornness and growing the game

Mathewson is the No. 1 ranked woman in wheelchair tennis entering the 2024 Paralympics.

By NBC Sports Boston

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's the swing between fun and frustration on the tennis court that has Dana Mathewson hooked.

Right now Mathewson is the country's top-ranked female in wheelchair tennis and is preparing for her third Paralympic appearance in Paris. She's been a pioneer in the sport for several years, cementing that legacy when she became the first American woman to earn a Grand Slam wheelchair title in 2022 at Wimbledon.

Mathewson joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and more:

  • Significance of third opportunity to represent Team USA at the Paralympic Games and her approach
  • Value of routines and calmness in tennis
  • How she found wheelchair tennis and hopes to shed adaptive sports of any stigma
  • How her competitive nature and stubbornness have helped her pave a path she is proud to live
  • Why growing the game is so important for disabled athletes of all ages
  • Dana's non-negotiable on match day

