It's the swing between fun and frustration on the tennis court that has Dana Mathewson hooked.

Right now Mathewson is the country's top-ranked female in wheelchair tennis and is preparing for her third Paralympic appearance in Paris. She's been a pioneer in the sport for several years, cementing that legacy when she became the first American woman to earn a Grand Slam wheelchair title in 2022 at Wimbledon.

Mathewson joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and more:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Significance of third opportunity to represent Team USA at the Paralympic Games and her approach

Value of routines and calmness in tennis

How she found wheelchair tennis and hopes to shed adaptive sports of any stigma

How her competitive nature and stubbornness have helped her pave a path she is proud to live

Why growing the game is so important for disabled athletes of all ages

Dana's non-negotiable on match day

On Her Mark Podcast: US Top Ranked Wheelchair Tennis Star Dana Mathewson on Success, Stubbornness & Growing the Game | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Subscribe to On Her Mark here and follow Hannah Donnelly on social for the latest On Her Mark content. You can also watch the latest On Her Mark episodes on our YouTube channel.