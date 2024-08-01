Trending
On Her Mark

On Her Mark: Olympian Laurie Hernandez on Team USA gymnasts, acting school and more

Hernandez is covering the sport she loves at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

By NBC Sports Boston

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Olympian Laurie Hernandez has traded her leotard and the mat for an NBC microphone on the Olympic stage.

She has two Olympic medals to her name after competing in the 2016 Rio Games. Since then, Laurie has dipped her toes into the media and entertainment world and hasn't looked back! She's an NBC Sports analyst covering the sport she loves so much at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Laurie joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and more:

  • Stepping into a broadcast analyst role after getting injured in 2020 and for Paris 2024
  • Experience of "instant celebrity" after global victory and support of sisterhood/teammates
  • Positive improvements to the gymnastics culture
  • Passion for performing and acting and her NYU experience
  • Dream acting gig(s!)

On Her Mark Podcast: Olympian Laurie Hernandez on Team USA Gymnasts, Career, Acting School & More

Subscribe to On Her Mark here and follow Hannah Donnelly on social for the latest On Her Mark content. You can also watch the latest On Her Mark episodes on our YouTube channel.

