On Her Mark: Olympian Laurie Hernandez on Team USA gymnasts, acting school and more

Olympian Laurie Hernandez has traded her leotard and the mat for an NBC microphone on the Olympic stage.

She has two Olympic medals to her name after competing in the 2016 Rio Games. Since then, Laurie has dipped her toes into the media and entertainment world and hasn't looked back! She's an NBC Sports analyst covering the sport she loves so much at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Laurie joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and more:

Stepping into a broadcast analyst role after getting injured in 2020 and for Paris 2024

Experience of "instant celebrity" after global victory and support of sisterhood/teammates

Positive improvements to the gymnastics culture

Passion for performing and acting and her NYU experience

Dream acting gig(s!)

