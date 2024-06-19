On Her Mark: A summer of milestones with Paralympian Mallory Weggemann

We're calling summer 2024 "The Summer of Mallory Weggemann."

Mallory is a three-time Paralympic swimmer with medals and is currently training for her spot on her fourth roster in Paris. Her fourth Paralympic appearance will look a little different, though, she'll have her toddler daughter in tow.

As if balancing motherhood and elite training weren't enough, Mallory is adding two other projects to her summer agenda: 1) Release a documentary called "Watershed," 2) Host Olympic coverage for CNBC and E! She is embracing every role and passion to help her find success in them all.

On a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast, Weggemann joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly to discuss the following topics and more:

How her past Paralympic experiences and training quads have prepared her for this chapter of her life

Motivation behind and mission of her eye-opening documentary "Watershed" with husband Jay Snyder

How her family motto "Protect the Dream" has played a role in her success in the pool and strength through infertility

Significance of hosting role with NBC, both professionally and personally

Goals for this summer

