On Her Mark: Paralympic sprinter Femita Ayanbeku on motherhood and mindset

Paralympian Femita Ayanbeku set the American record for the 100 meters just months after getting her first running blade -- and still holds the record!

Now, eight years later, Femita is again defying the odds and competing at the Paralympic Trials six months after giving birth to her daughter.

Femita joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode ofĀ theĀ On Her MarkĀ podcast to discuss the following topics and more:

Her running story

Training as a new mom with an infant

The no-nonsense mindset that helps her show up on tough days

Hopes for Trials and beyond

Family's influence and importance in her life on and off the track

