On Her Mark: Paralympic sprinter Femita Ayanbeku on motherhood and mindset

Paralympian Femita Ayanbeku set the American record for the 100 meters just months after getting her first running blade -- and still holds the record!

Now, eight years later, Femita is again defying the odds and competing at the Paralympic Trials six months after giving birth to her daughter.

Femita joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and more:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Her running story

Training as a new mom with an infant

The no-nonsense mindset that helps her show up on tough days

Hopes for Trials and beyond

Family's influence and importance in her life on and off the track

On Her Mark Podcast: Paralympic Sprinter Femita Ayanbeku on Motherhood & Mindset | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Subscribe to On Her Mark here and follow Hannah Donnelly on social for the latest On Her Mark content. You can also watch the latest On Her Mark episodes on our YouTube channel.