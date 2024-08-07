Trending
On Her Mark

On Her Mark: Paralympic sprinter Femita Ayanbeku on motherhood and mindset

Ayanbeku is competing at the Paralympic Trials just six months after giving birth to her daughter.

By NBC Sports Boston

NBC Universal, Inc.

Paralympian Femita Ayanbeku set the American record for the 100 meters just months after getting her first running blade -- and still holds the record!

Now, eight years later, Femita is again defying the odds and competing at the Paralympic Trials six months after giving birth to her daughter.

Femita joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and more:

  • Her running story
  • Training as a new mom with an infant
  • The no-nonsense mindset that helps her show up on tough days
  • Hopes for Trials and beyond
  • Family's influence and importance in her life on and off the track

On Her Mark Podcast: Paralympic Sprinter Femita Ayanbeku on Motherhood & Mindset | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

