Molly Carlson is one of the best cliff divers in the world. She's seen some of the most iconic spots from 20 meters above the water and wowed crowds with her diving skills on the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.

Molly is also the proud founder of Brave Gang, a community of over 4 million people who support one another in a self-love journey.

Molly joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and more:

How she found cliff diving after a successful career in traditional diving

The moment that changed her life for the better

How a healthy mindset lead to purpose and success

Brave Gang, and how the community has supported Molly

Hobbies outside of the sport

