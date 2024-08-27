Two-time Olympian Kristi Kirshe is living her dream after winning a bronze medal with the U.S. Women's Rugby Sevens team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Franklin, Mass., native and Williams College (Mass.) alum has dreamed of being an Olympian since she was a kid, and while it may not look exactly as she thought (on the rugby pitch), it may be even better!

Kirshe joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and more:

The feeling of coming home to her Franklin High School field and community with as an Olympic Bronze Medalist

Inner dialogue during the final seconds of the bronze medal match against Australia when Alex Sedrick (aka Spiff) scored to win the game

Rugby culture -- camaraderie and competition

Rise of the sport as a result of the team's performance and personalities

The one percent of work and play the world sees vs. 99 percent we don't

Love for movies & dream "meets"

