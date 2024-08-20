On Her Mark: Sun star Veronica Burton on WNBA history at TD Garden and more

It's a WNBA first: A SOLD OUT game at Boston's TD Garden!

The Connecticut Sun are hosting the Los Angeles Sparks at the home of the Boston Celtics for the pioneering moment, with tip-off set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET and NBC Sports Boston's coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET live from the Garden.

To celebrate the occasion, we had to have Sun star Veronica Burton back on the podcast (you can listen to her first episode here!) Veronica grew up in the Boston area, had an incredible career on Northwestern University, was drafted to the Dallas Wings in 2022, where she played for a few years.

Just before the 2024 season tip-off, she was waived by Dallas. She stayed locked in and was ready when Connecticut called in June; she made an immediate impact and continues to do so.

Burton joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and more:

What it was like to get the call from the Sun to continue her WNBA dream closer to home

Team chemistry and commitment to chasing the championship

Physical and mental work that went in to staying ready between Dallas and Connecticut

Significance of FIRST-EVER women's professional basketball game at TD Garden

Role family has played in her life and career, especially her sister Kayla

