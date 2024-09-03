On Her Mark: Gold medalist Madison Chock on wedding, Paris Olympics, creative passion

It was a summer of a lifetime for world champion figure skater and Olympic gold medalist Madison Chock: first a wedding, then honeymoon, then a last-minute trip to Paris to receive her gold medal from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Madison and some of Team USA were recently in Norwood, Mass., for their "Champs Camp" to prepare for the upcoming season.

Chock joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and more:

Hawaii wedding and honeymoon with partner (on and off the ice!) Evan Bates

2024 Paris Olympics -- receiving gold medal & experience at a Summer Games

How she found skating as a kid

Passion for design, fashion & art

Travel bucket list

