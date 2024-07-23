Trending
On Her Mark

On Her Mark: ‘Kick It' founder Eliza Shirazi on building business and living life your way

Shirazi went full-time with "Kick It" in 2016 and hasn't looked back.

By NBC Sports Boston

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Everything Eliza Shirazi does is rooted in community.

It's what inspired her to find and start her popular workout Kick It By Eliza in 2009, gave her the confidence to pursue it full-time in 2016, and gave her the fuel to continue growing it IRL and virtually today.

While the creative and community side of things came easy to Eliza, the business was a much different beast, but something she has navigated with grace and growth.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Eliza joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and more:

  • What inspired her to teach her first "Kick It" class and how it's grown in 10+ years
  • Resources that helped her navigate and grow the business
  • Tips to ditch the "shoulds" in life and show up completely and confidently
  • Reframing fitness as a privilege over a punishment
  • Female empowerment, i.e. The Fempire
  • What the role of Titi (auntie) means to her

On Her Mark Podcast: Kick It Founder Eliza Shirazi on Building Business & Living Life Your Way | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Subscribe to On Her Mark here and follow Hannah Donnelly on social for the latest On Her Mark content. You can also watch the latest On Her Mark episodes on our YouTube channel.

MORE FROM 'ON HER MARK'

On Her Mark Jun 25

On Her Mark: Olympic basketball coaches Jen Rizzotti and Christina Schwab

On Her Mark May 28

On Her Mark: Ann ‘Mitt Queen' Najjar on punches, power and purpose

On Her Mark Jun 19

On Her Mark: A summer of milestones with Paralympian Mallory Weggemann

This article tagged under:

On Her Mark
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us