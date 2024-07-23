On Her Mark: ‘Kick It' founder Eliza Shirazi on building business and living life your way

Everything Eliza Shirazi does is rooted in community.

It's what inspired her to find and start her popular workout Kick It By Eliza in 2009, gave her the confidence to pursue it full-time in 2016, and gave her the fuel to continue growing it IRL and virtually today.

While the creative and community side of things came easy to Eliza, the business was a much different beast, but something she has navigated with grace and growth.

Eliza joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and more:

What inspired her to teach her first "Kick It" class and how it's grown in 10+ years

Resources that helped her navigate and grow the business

Tips to ditch the "shoulds" in life and show up completely and confidently

Reframing fitness as a privilege over a punishment

Female empowerment, i.e. The Fempire

What the role of Titi (auntie) means to her

