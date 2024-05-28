Trending
On Her Mark

On Her Mark: Ann ‘Mitt Queen' Najjar on punches, power and purpose

Ann Najjar has helped train professional athletes, celebrities and more in the boxing ring.

By NBC Sports Boston

If you don't know Ann "Mitt Queen" Najjar by name, you've probably seen her videos on social media where she is catching the fast and furious punches of fighters, celebrities, professional athletes, and impressive kids.

It started when people at the gym always wanted to do "mitts" with her because of her impressive speed, power, and knowledge of boxing. She has taken that name and ran with it, and on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast, she joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly to share more of her story and what she credits for her success.

On this episode we dive into:

  • How she found the sport of boxing
  • Ann's natural competitive nature and fierce mindset
  • Experience working on Creed III set and with stars Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors
  • Advice for young athletes

This article tagged under:

On Her Mark
