On Her Mark: Ann ‘Mitt Queen' Najjar on punches, power and purpose

If you don't know Ann "Mitt Queen" Najjar by name, you've probably seen her videos on social media where she is catching the fast and furious punches of fighters, celebrities, professional athletes, and impressive kids.

It started when people at the gym always wanted to do "mitts" with her because of her impressive speed, power, and knowledge of boxing. She has taken that name and ran with it, and on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast, she joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly to share more of her story and what she credits for her success.

On this episode we dive into:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

How she found the sport of boxing

Ann's natural competitive nature and fierce mindset

Experience working on Creed III set and with stars Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors

Advice for young athletes

On Her Mark Podcast: Punches, Power & Purpose: What Drives Ann "Mitt Queen" Najjar | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Subscribe to On Her Mark here and follow Hannah Donnelly on social for the latest On Her Mark content. You can also watch the latest On Her Mark episodes on our YouTube channel.