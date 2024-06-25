On Her Mark: Olympic basketball coaches Jen Rizzotti and Christina Schwab

The Olympic and Paralympic Games not only bring together the best athletes in the world, but the best coaches, too.

Jen Rizzotti and Christina Schwab both had incredible careers on the basketball court and are now taking their talents to the sidelines as head coaches for women's 3x3 hoops and wheelchair basketball, respectively.

Jen was a standout guard at UConn where she helped the team secure its first championship title in 1995, then went on to play eight seasons professionally, winning two championships. She coached at the collegiate and national level, and now serves as the President of the WNBA's Connecticut Sun.

Christina also has an impressive resume; she's a five-time Paralympian and three-time gold medalist. Both women are stepping into the role of head coach for the first time on this stage and are honored to do so. Jen and Christina joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and more:

Excitement for Paris Games

Intricacies and details of each sport

Coaching influences and strategies

Why the Games are important for athletes who aren't in the headlines every week

Training plans before competition begins in Paris

