Here's how the Connecticut Sun players fared in the WNBA All-Star Game

The Connecticut Sun were well-represented in Saturday night's WNBA All-Star Game.

Unlike most seasons where the game is broken up with two captains and a draft, the 2024 edition was a star-studded showdown between Team USA and the remaining WNBA All-Stars. The American squad is heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics in just a few days, so this served as a tune-up for head coach Cheryl Reeve's team.

At 18-6, the Sun boast the second-best record in the league through the unofficial first half of the season. That gave them two representatives on Team WNBA (DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones) and one on Team USA (Alyssa Thomas).

As expected, it was a thrilling contest that saw Team WNBA defeat Team USA behind 34 second-half points from MVP Arike Ogunbowale.

Here's how the three Sun players fared in the game:

Alyssa Thomas (Team USA)

Coming off the bench for Team USA, Thomas played 18 minutes and posted four points, five rebounds, two assists and a block while shooting 2-for-2 from the field. She figures to play a key role for the Americans in Paris, a journey that begins on July 29 against Japan.

DeWanna Bonner (Team WNBA)

In her sixth All-Star appearance, Bonner started and played 16 minutes in the victory. She had five points and four rebounds on 2-of-6 shooting. The 36-year-old star will now get a welcome break for the Olympics as she gears up for another run at a third WNBA title, and a first with Connecticut.

Brionna Jones (Team WNBA)

Jones, making her third All-Star appearance in the last three years, played eight minutes off the bench for Team WNBA. The 28-year-old forward had six points and two rebounds on 3-of-6 shooting.