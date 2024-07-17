Sun acquire guard Marina Mabrey in trade with Sky

The Connecticut Sun added a sharpshooter to their roster on Wednesday, acquiring veteran guard Marina Mabrey in a trade with the Chicago Sky.

Connecticut will send guards Rachel Banham and Moriah Jefferson to Chicago, plus their 2025 first-round pick and rights to swap 2026 first-round picks. Along with Mabrey, the Sun will receive the Sky's 2025 second-round pick in the deal.

TRADE ALERT: Connecticut Sun Acquires Veteran Guard Marina Mabrey



Details: https://t.co/0VlSWBz2oe pic.twitter.com/dHfEmiZWV8 — Connecticut Sun PR (@CTSunPR) July 17, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“Today is very bittersweet. We traded two really great people who are not only good basketball players but have helped add to the winning culture we have here in Connecticut,” Sun general manager Darius Taylor wrote in a statement. “We want to thank both Rachel and Moriah for their professionalism and contributions on and off the court. They will truly be missed by our fans, our team and our organization. We wish them well and much success with their new organization. ...

“We are extremely excited to welcome Marina Mabrey to the Connecticut Sun. She is a player that we feel will give us the extra edge to compete for a championship this year,” said Taylor. “She brings a competitive spirit and scorer’s mentality along with an ability to make big plays. I believe Stephanie and her staff will be able to utilize Marina in many ways as we start the second half of our season and continue our quest for our first title”.

Mabrey has averaged 14.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals through 24 games this season. The 27-year-old veteran is shooting 35 percent from 3-point range.

Before joining the Sky in 2023, Mabrey played one season with the Los Angeles Sparks (2019) and three seasons with the Dallas Wings (2020-2022).

Mabrey will likely make her Sun debut when Connecticut returns from the Olympic break on Aug. 16 against the Dallas Wings. The Sun enter the break with the second-best record in the WNBA at 18-6.