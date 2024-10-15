On Her Mark: World champion rower Meghan Musnicki on 15-year career, Head of the Charles and more

Five World Championship titles, two Olympic Gold medals and three Olympic appearances weren't enough for Meghan Musnicki, so she went for a fourth Olympic Games. When asked "why," she responds, "why not?"

Meghan is known for her relentless work ethic, desire to learn, and always accept a challenge to compete. At 41 years old, she became the oldest US female rower to compete at an Olympic Games when she raced in Paris.

Meghan joined host Hannah Donnelly on a new On Her Mark podcast to talk about her 15 year career in the sport, rocky journey to the national team, secrets to her longevity and love for the Head of the Charles Regatta.

In this episode:

Decision to return to elite competition and historic Paris Olympic performance

Ups and down of her 15 year career in the sport

How work ethic and mindset changed the game for her

US Women's Eight Dynasty - what made the team so successful and special

Head of the Charles Regatta

